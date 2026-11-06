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UAM Volleyball Closes Out 2026 Season in Five-Set Battle Against SAU
8 days ago
MONTICELLO, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team hosted Southern Arkansas University on Thursday evening for Senior Night inside Steelman Fieldhouse. The Boll Weevils battled through a thrilling five-set match, claiming the second and third sets before ultimately falling to the Muleriders, 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 12-25, 13-15), to close out their 2026 season.