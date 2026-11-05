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‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Kimmarie Johnson Dies Suddenly At 50
By Shannon Dawson,7 days ago
Kimmarie Johnson, the actress known for her role as Jane on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died following a “heart event,” according to reports from People and TMZ. She was 50. Johnson’s niece Rhonda Scott told both publications that the actress was at her Los Angeles home when she experienced the incident with her heart on Oct. 27. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition.”