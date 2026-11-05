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Jeremy Gaskill on the value of a health system-owned health plan
6 days ago
Geisinger Health Plan President Jeremy Gaskill says being owned by a health system aligns incentives, cuts payer-provider busywork and speeds care to patients. Jeremy Gaskill, president of Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), says the biggest advantage of a health plan owned by a health system is integration and the aligned incentives that come with it. GHP, which has just over 500,000 members, is part of Geisinger, a nonprofit, 10-hospital system based in Danville, Pennsylvania. Gaskill joined GHP in February after more than two decades at Humana, most recently as its central region president for Medicare.