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Medical research highlights, September 2026
By InterCOM Published,3 days ago
The UNMC College of Medicine recently received grants and awards representing more than $18 million in new funding. The following individuals received awards:. Matthew Rizzo, MD, neurological sciences, received a grant of $5,118,225 from DHHS/NIH/NIGMS for the Great Plains IDeA-CTR. Prasanta Dash, PhD, pharmacology and experimental neuroscience, received a grant...