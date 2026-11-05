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Women's volleyball to wrap up regular season on the road against Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba College
6 days ago
Harrogate, TN -- The Lincoln Memorial women's volleyball team enters the final weekend of the regular season looking to extend a five-game winning streak as the Railsplitters travel to face Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday before closing out schedule play against Catawba College on Saturday. Riding strong momentum late in the year, Lincoln Memorial aims to finish the regular season on a high note and build even more steam heading into the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.