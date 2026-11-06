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HPN News – November 6, 2026
9 days ago
Coming up, a proposed state program could create new opportunities for young journalists and strengthen local newsrooms across Pennsylvania, the Tioga County YMCA is collecting winter clothing to help keep local families warm, and Wyatt Wood has a preview of tonight’s District IV football quarterfinal matchups in our Blaise Alexander Home Page Sports update. All this and more on HPN News, brought to you by Dunhams Department Store.