undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MCSO: Georgia man suspected of armed robbery in Ukiah detained at SFO
By Ukiah Daily Journaludj@ukiahdj.com,6 days ago
A man suspected of armed robbery following a marijuana sale in Ukiah Wednesday afternoon was arrested later that evening at San Francisco International Airport, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, around 3:10 p.m. Nov. 4, a victim identified only as a 23-year-old Ukiah man reported...
1