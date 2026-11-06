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Phoenix Advance In Singles, Doubles At ITA Conference Masters
By Via Elon University Athletics,,9 days ago
ROME, Ga. – The Elon women's tennis team picked up its first two main draw victories at ITA Conference Masters on Thursday with Phoenix advancing in both singles and doubles on day one at the Rome Tennis Center. Cornelia Kack started things off with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Columbia's Gayathri Krishnan in the opening round of singles. Kack has now won main draw singles matches at both Conference Masters and ITA Carolina Regionals this fall. Simone Bergeron and Mariana Reding then won their first-round doubles tilt 6-0, 6-3 against Indiya McLeod and Leyanne Hirota from Pacific. It was the...