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Daroszewska Concludes Fall Season at ITA Conference Masters Championships
By Via Norfolk State University Athletics,,8 days ago
ROME, Ga. – Norfolk State sophomore Julia Daroszewska closed her fall season Thursday at the ITA Conference Masters Championships at the Rome Tennis Center. Daroszewska, the MEAC women's singles champion, opened against No. 3 seed Xin Tong Wang of Wichita State in the Round of 32 and fell, 6-4, 6-1. She then moved into the consolation draw, where she dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to DePaul's Sasha Sakura Stula. Daroszewska earned her place in the 32-player field by winning the women's singles title at the MEAC Tennis Invitational, Oct. 2–4 in Cary, N.C. She entered that tournament unseeded and beat...