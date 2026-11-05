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Salted Caramel Apple Upside Down Cheesecake (No Bake)
5 days ago
Upside down cheesecakes have been all over my feed for months and I have wanted to try one for so long. Once the holidays got closer I knew exactly what flavors I wanted to put inside. This salted caramel apple upside down cheesecake has a Biscoff cookie crust, a cinnamon no bake cheesecake filling, and a center stuffed with warm spiced cinnamon apples and homemade salted caramel. It is the kind of dessert that makes people stop talking when you bring it to the table, and the steps are much easier than the finished cake makes them look.