undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women’s Tennis’ Fouhety Pushes No. 71 Orlinska to Three Sets at ITA Sectionals
By [email protected],8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Cornell women's tennis freshman Chloe Fouhety pushed Maryland's Oliwia Orlinska, the tournament's No. 5 seed, to a third set before falling 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 in the round of 32 on the opening day of the ITA East Sectional Championships on Thursday at Penn. The loss ended Fouhety's bid for a spot in the NCAA Singles Championships, but she remains in the consolation draw after advancing past North Carolina's Alanis Hamilton on a walkover. Fouhety will face Wake Forest's Claire Hill in a consolation quarterfinal Friday at 12:30 p.m. Orlinska, No. 71 in the ITA rankings, took the opening...