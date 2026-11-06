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UTRGV’s Bonaguro, Serrano Win First ITA Masters Main Draw Match
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
UTRGV seniors Paolo Bonaguro and Santiago Serrano earned the men’s tennis program’s first main-draw victory at the ITA Conference Masters Championships, beating Southern Indiana 7-5, 6-4 to reach the doubles Round of 16. They’ll face top-seeded, No. 19 Pepperdine on Friday, with a spot in the NCAA Doubles Championships available to the tournament’s finalists.