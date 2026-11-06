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Audio: Inmate 'violently throwing' self around night Montana double-murder suspect died
By DAVID ERICKSON david.erickson@missoulian.com,8 days ago
Audio of an emergency dispatch broadcast on Wednesday night reveals that a dispatcher reported a 50-year-old inmate at the Missoula County jail was conscious and breathing, but violently throwing himself around and "being put in a wrap." While the audio does not state the name of the inmate, Matthew David...
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