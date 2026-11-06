undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cattle & Hog Trade Ideas – Ben DiCostanzo
By Jim Eadie,8 days ago
Placements into feedlots have been down for the past 6 months and likely will continue along that path. This months on feed number was also down from last year. This has kept pressure on production which has been partially supported by increased carcass weights. This hasn’t been enough to take care of consumer demand leading to record imports. The record imports and anticipation of a continued need to increase imports next year keep the highlight on the tight fundamentals. With consumer demand expected to remain strong into the next year, we expect the packing industry to lose control of the cash market as we move towards 2027 and into the spring demand season. With that in mind we have the following trade idea: