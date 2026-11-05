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Czech STV Group Develops China-free FPV-NG Drone for Strikes and Reconnaissance Under Electronic Warfare
By Interference Technology,4 days ago
Czech manufacturer STV Group introduced its FPV-NG drone at Future Forces Forum 2026 in Prague, a China-free multirotor offered for strike, reconnaissance, communications relay, electronic warfare, and combined missions. According to Army Recognition, the 10- to 13-inch aircraft weighs 2.5 kg, carries up to 6 kg, reaches 150 km/h, and...