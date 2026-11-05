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Derby committee opposes Chappy court decision
By The Martha's Vineyard Times,2 days ago
For 81 years, the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby has celebrated the Island’s fishing traditions, and brought families, friends, and neighbors together on its shores. The Derby is far more than a fishing contest. It is an annual five-week opportunity for participants to renew long-standing friendships, create new relationships, and enjoy the beauty of the Vineyard.