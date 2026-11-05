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2026 College Swimming League Wild Card Match (Indiana, Cal, Stanford, Louisville): Live Recap
By Madeline Folsom,7 days ago
Newly minted American record holder Liberty Clark will be racing in the CSL wild card match tonight as Indiana tries to move onto the Championship tomorrow. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. College Swimming League Wild Card Match. November 5, 2026. Indianapolis, IN. Starts at 5:30 PM ET. Teams: #4...