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Football Matches Up with Missouri State for Homecoming Saturday
By Via FIU Athletics,,6 days ago
MIAMI — FIU’s football team hosts Missouri State in Conference USA (CUSA) play for its homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. inside Pitbull Stadium. Game Themes | Fan Fit Homecoming / Military Appreciation | Wear Gold! Game Sponsor Miccosukee Casino and Resort Series History Series Record: FIU trails 1-0 Last Meeting: Mo State def. FIU, 28-21 (Sept. 29, 2025) Willie Simmons vs. Mo State: 0-1 How To Follow Fans can follow along with the game on variety of platforms. The matchup will air live on ESPN+ and also be available via radio on 990 AM La Poderosa.…