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Duke Set to Race at Hokie Open Friday Afternoon
By Via Duke University,,5 days ago
DURHAM, N.C.— The Duke cross country teams return to racing action Friday, Nov. 6 at the Hokie Open. Racing starts at 4 p.m., on the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course. The men will run a 6k course starting at 4 p.m., while the women's 4k will go off at 4:45 p.m. The Blue Devils are coming off a pair of strong showings at the 2026 ACC Championships with the women taking fifth and the men sixth. Duke placed two runners on the All-ACC teams as Victoria Garces crossed the line in third place for the women and Finlay Ross-Davie hitting...