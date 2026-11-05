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USI’s Swiney earns OVC Scholar-Athlete Award
6 days ago
By: Dan McDonnell, USI Athletic Communication EVANSVILLE, Ind.— University of Southern Indiana Men's Cross Country/Track & Field senior Landen Swiney was one of six Ohio Valley Conference Student Athletes across all sports to earn the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award for 2026-27 in an announcement by the league office Wednesday. The award is the highest individual honor that can be earned by an OVC student-athlete and is given annually to three men and three women for their accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena, and because of their leadership qualities. Swiney recently helped the Screaming Eagles to their second conference...