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Maggie Foust’s Soccer-to-Running Journey Leads to BGSU Success
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Maggie Foust turned a hip injury and a late start in distance running into a collegiate breakthrough. After earning All-Horizon League honors as a freshman at Northern Kentucky, the Marysville, Ohio, native transferred to Bowling Green, where she set a personal best at the Mid-American Conference championships and is helping strengthen the Falcons’ lineup.