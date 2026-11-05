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Baseball Hosts Southern in Fall Exhibition
By [email protected],6 days ago
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program hosts Southern University in a fall exhibition contest Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (34-21, 19-9 SLC in 2026) has won back-to-back Southland Conference regular-season championships under fourth-year head coach Bobby Barbier . General admission tickets for the Lions’ home exhibitions are $10 per game, with all proceeds going to the Diamond Club. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12…