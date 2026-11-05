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Texas State Cross Country Builds Unity in First Pac-12 Season
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Texas State cross country entered the Pac-12 era with a team-first mindset, built through shared early-morning workouts and the grind of competition. At the program’s first Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, the men placed sixth and the women eighth; runners say the bonds formed by enduring the sport’s physical and mental demands help drive them toward their goals.