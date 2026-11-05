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Cross Country Moves Up In Mid-Atlantic Regional Rankings
By Via University of Delaware Athletics,,6 days ago
NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware cross country program is ranked No. 12 in the NCAA Division I Mid-Atlantic Region poll, the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Thursday. Per the USTFCCCA, rankings are determined by one member coach in each respective region, measuring returning team’s prospects and current season results to determine rankings in member programs. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are coming off a 4th place finish at the Conference USA Cross Country Championships. UD was led by Julia Flanagan and Leah Clear , both of whom earned all-conference honors at Saturday’s race.…