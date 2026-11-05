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Campus Updates 11/5/2026
By pioscc,7 days ago
Hey folks, hope you are doing well. I know you are wondering how I am surviving without Lori here – it ain’t easy!! Wishing her well on her time off with family, of course! This week has been more policy and budget work so far, and a couple meetings with potential new partners for the college. Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in several outstanding student engagement activities on campus that highlight the creativity, community, and support systems that make Shoreline special.