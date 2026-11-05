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Roasted Pepper Tomato Carrot Soup
By Jackie Johnson McBride,3 days ago
Jump to Recipe - Forecast: Mostly sunny, cold, cool. Every fall and winter I know the holidays full of rich food and packed schedules are coming, so I’ve come up with a plan to preemptively get healthy dinners on the table. My solution? I make puréed “skinny soups” in the fall and winter because they’re so easy to eat, store, and have on deck when I’m busy and hungry. Plus, I can convince my children and husband to eat all the nutritious ingredients when they’re blended into a colorful, warm soup… especially if there’s a crispy grilled cheese on the side. These soups are packed with vegetables and protein, so I’m getting in all of the nutrition in an easy to make meal, that’s why I call them skinny soups. Another beauty of soups: there’s so much blended in that picky eaters won’t even know what they’re eating, aka my son.