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Excelerate Energy and AxDo Bahamas announce long-term LNG supply agreement supporting planned Bahamas LNG hub
By BIC Staff,4 days ago
Excelerate Energy, Inc. and AxDo Bahamas Ltd. – a joint venture between Axpo, an international leader in energy trading and marketing, and Bahamas-based energy and maritime logistics company Domicisle LNG – announced an 11-year LNG supply agreement supporting development of the Bahamas LNG Hub. Under the agreement, AxDo,...