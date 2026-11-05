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CVS Health to Separate Pharmacy Business, Form Two Publicly Traded Companies
6 days ago
Woonsocket, R.I. — Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has unveiled plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies. A healthcare solutions company will comprise Aetna, CVS Caremark, CVS Specialty, Oak Street Health and Signify Health. In the interim, this company will be referred to as “CVS Health.” Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health offers clinics for older adults across 27 states.