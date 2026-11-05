undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CardVault by Tom Brady to Open First Florida Store in Orlando
4 days ago
Boston — CardVault by Tom Brady, the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards and authenticated memorabilia, plans to open its first Florida location at ICON Park in Orlando in mid-November, teaming up with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and his longtime business partner and avid card collector Jordan Edwards. The Orlando store will mark CardVault’s 21st location nationwide.