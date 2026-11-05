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Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD, Named Director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
By Zara Abrams,4 days ago
Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD, has been appointed Director of the University of Southern California (USC) Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, effective November 1. Prior to the appointment, Dr. El-Khoueiry served as Associate Director for Clinical Research, Medical Director of the Clinical Investigations Support Office, and Chief of Section of Developmental Therapeutics/Phase I program at USC Norris. He also holds the Verna R. Richter Chair in Cancer Research at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. El-Khoueiry is a medical oncologist with Keck Medicine of USC and has led numerous clinical trials that ushered meaningful therapies for patients with cancer.