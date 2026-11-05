undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Humphrey Woman Killed, Leigh Mother and Two Kids Hurt in Head-On Crash
By Priya Farrell,8 days ago
A Humphrey woman died and a mother and her two children from rural Leigh were injured Thursday morning after their vehicles collided nearly head-on on a dirt road in southern Stanton County. Christina Brandl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the mother and her daughters were rushed to a Norfolk hospital before one of them was transferred to Omaha for further treatment.