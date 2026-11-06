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This hard-partying New York dad-and-son drama is a headrush of pure charm
By Phil de Semlyen,8 days ago
In Charlotte Regan’s delightful coming-of-age film Scrapper, an unprepared dad returns to London to connect with his tweenage daughter. This equally lovely, if tougher-edged coming-of-fatherhood drama from New York comedian-turned-filmmaker Jordan Firstman tells a similar tale with the same effervescent energy. It also offers a trip into New York’s hedonist nightlife scene with a cast of larger-than-life scenesters. All the fun of a big night out, no hangover.