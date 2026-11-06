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Memphis now represented by trio of Republicans in Congress after redistricting
By Imani Williams,8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is now represented by three Republicans in Washington after the state legislature redrew the congressional map. Memphis was once the only majority-Democratic congressional district in Tennessee. Memphis residents told Action News 5 they want their congressmen to address grocery prices, gas prices, and medical care.