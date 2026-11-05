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6 openings and some free treats refresh Austin food news
By Brianna Caleri,8 days ago
There's a lot going on in the next week or so in Austin, and I won't even get into the Austin Food & Wine Festival here. (We'll update you on our favorite bites after it happens.) Restaurant debuts and grand opening parties are the main events below — you'll see Texas steaks, plant-based burgers, and the return of a Dripping Springs food market — plus, a couple tips about scoring free treats over the weekend.