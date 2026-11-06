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Inside the Issues: Gov. Newsom commutes California death sentences; Raman wins LA mayor's race
By Inside the Issues Staff,8 days ago
“Inside the Issues” host Amrit Singh is joined by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, D-Culver City, and Criminal Justice Legal Foundation president and CEO Anne Marie Schubert to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move to commute all California death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Then, UCLA...
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