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How High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry Is Accelerating Biomarker Translation
By Rhianna-lily Smith,8 days ago
Targeted proteomics and DIA-MS may accelerate biomarker discovery and validation. High-resolution mass spectrometry and targeted proteomics are opening new possibilities for biomarker discovery, validation, and clinical implementation. As researchers seek more precise ways to measure treatment response, proteomics is evolving into a powerful complement to traditional approaches. Technology Networks spoke...