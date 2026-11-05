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All the New Restaurant Openings to Know in Austin
By Cozy season favorites,3 days ago
October is a big month for restaurant openings in Austin, as residents emerge from their sealed, air-conditioned chambers and begin to explore the plentiful patio scene. This roundup is a list of all the latest openings you should know about in Austin, including a Tex-Mex spot in a remodeled historic schoolhouse, a Spanish tapas restaurant nestled in Zilker, and two new restaurants by Q2 Stadium from a favorite restaurant group.