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Expert Takes on the Future of Global Health After the U.S. Midterm Election
By Alejandra Martinez,7 days ago
Tuesday's U.S. midterm election brings a massive shift in Congress's composition for the coming years. Although some results are still pending, namely in Mississippi and Alaska, the Democratic Party has already won 54 seats in the Senate and 253 seats in the House of Representatives. With these election results also come new Democratic governors in Nevada, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio. These outcomes have given the Democratic Party a majority in both chambers of Congress and could shift how the Trump administration engages in domestic and international issues.