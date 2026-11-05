undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Veterans Day Assembly: Honoring Those Who Serve
4 days ago
We would love your help making this celebration meaningful! Families are encouraged to send in photos of veterans or active military members who are special to their students. If possible, please share a photo of them in uniform, along with their name, military branch, relationship to the student, student's name, and teacher. We also warmly invite any veterans in our Cougar Ridge community to join us for the assembly so we can recognize and thank them in person.