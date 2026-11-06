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Wucherpfennig Nets Career-High 25 Points, Stags Fall to Vermont in Season Opener
9 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Fairfield University Men's Basketball cut an 18-point deficit down to seven midway through the second half of Thursday night's season opener, but the Stags were unable to come all the way back against visiting Vermont as the Catamounts took a 79-67 decision at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Declan Wucherpfennig led Fairfield with a career-high 25 points.