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Carter Carmichael wins Sports Arena male athlete of the week
By Marc,8 days ago
Carter Carmichael from Houlton High School was named Sports Arena male athlete of the week. He joins Kyle Bouchard (4) (1-3-16), Jimmy Fitzpatrick (10-14-12), Kolleen Bouchard (19) (3-5-18), Natalie Hill (9-27-15), Seth Holston- (9-11-16), Tessa Solomon (11-6-17), Keegan Gentle (4) (1-20-2020), Will Belyea (9-16-19), Jaron Gentle (10-28-19), Caleb Solomon (2-14-22), Mylee Sylvia (11-1-2022) as student/athletes from Houlton that have earned Athlete of the week honors.
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