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NJ breaks ground on Newark Bay Bridge replacement project
8 days ago
BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — It's stood since the Eisenhower administration and was built before Sputnik orbited the Earth. Even residents have wondered how old this bridge is. "I often think, you know, I've been going over this bridge for 50 years," said Anthony from Bayonne. "How old? When are they going to put a new one in? I actually thought that several times traveling it."