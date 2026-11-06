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Big shots by DeAndre Williams, and a first career collegiate double double from Ace Flagg lifts Maine men’s basketball to a road win
By Chris,8 days ago
Maine put four players in double figures, and got a three-pointer from DeAndre Williams late in the second half on Thursday night to put them ahead for good in a 74-72 non-conference men’s basketball win over Sacred Heart at William H. Pitt Health and Recreation Center in Faifield, Connecticut.