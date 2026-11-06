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Annie Nyce named Sports Arena female athlete of the week
By Marc,8 days ago
Annie Nyce from Nokomis High School was named Sports Arena female athlete of the week. She joins Leah Edmondson (10-6-11), Noah Kershner (10-11-14), Chelsea Crockett (12-17-16), Alexys Dow (9-1-18), Donovan Kurt (10-25-2020), Cooper Flagg (2) (2-4-22), Mia Coots (5-13-22), Megan Watson 5-19-23 and Angelina Boisvert (6-12-26 as student/athletes from Nokomis that have earned Athlete of the week honors.