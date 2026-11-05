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Following Failure at FSU and Notre Dame, Brian Kelly Eyes Florida State Job
2 days ago
Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly has made his interest in the Florida State job clear. He told listeners on SiriusXM that leading the Seminoles would be an “honor and a privilege.” Kelly pointed to his past connection with the program as a key reason for his desire to return. The job opened when Florida State fired Mike Norvell on Sunday after a 3-5 start to the season.