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Rural barriers, lack of specialists keep Alzheimer’s patients from treatments, Pat Summitt Foundation says
By Kaitlyn Walsh,9 days ago
The Pat Summitt Foundation says rural living and a lack of specialists are keeping some East Tennessee residents with Alzheimer’s disease from getting treatment without a long drive. Why It Matters. About 120,000 people in Tennessee have Alzheimer’s disease, and foundation director Morgan Vance said many communities are too...