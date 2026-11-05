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The November 5th Arts and Culture Report
By Grace Huffstetler,8 days ago
Film Streams will welcome film historian and podcast host of You Must Remember This, Karina Longworth, for a special screening of the 1956 film Written on the Wind on Saturday, November 7, at 7 p.m. at the Dundee Theater. Directed by Douglas Sirk, Written on the Wind stars Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall and Robert Stack in a melodrama centered on a wealthy Texas oil family and its tangled relationships, fueled by alcoholism, nymphomania, impotence and deadly jealousy.