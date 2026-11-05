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Grow Omaha Streetcar in Focus: The Hop Streetcar System in Milwaukee
By Eric Miller,6 days ago
While in Chicago for the American Public Transportation Association tradeshow, EXPO,bmy marketing and communications colleague and I thought it would be worthwhile to take a side trip to Milwaukee and check out their streetcar operation to get a behind-the-scenes look at it. We were primarily at the EXPO to transport home the scale model of our CAF Urbos 100 streetcar vehicle that CAF was displaying there, while also making new connections and cementing old connections with partners on our streetcar project.
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