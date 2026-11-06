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1,009 H-2B workers approved for Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services at Idaho worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
8 days ago
1,009 H-2B worker approvals were reported for employers classified in Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services with worksites recorded in Idaho in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. There were 1,076 decided workers for these employers, with an approval rate of 93.8%. The petitioner count covers 45 named petitioners in the data.
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