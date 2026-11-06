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568 H-2B workers approved for Accommodation and Food Services at Rhode Island worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
8 days ago
There were 568 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Accommodation and Food Services with worksites recorded in Rhode Island in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS approved all 568 decided workers for this sector and period, resulting in an approval rate of 100%. These approvals covered 27 named petitioners.